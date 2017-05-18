 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Song Sounds Familiar, Here's Why
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Dove Cameron
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
Celebrity Facts
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance

Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Song

If Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Song Sounds Familiar, Here's Why

Selena Gomez has been teasing fans with videos and photos on Instagram all week, and on Wednesday night, she finally dropped her new single, "Bad Liar." The track reunited Selena with her former Revival songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, and if it sounds familiar, it's because it samples the bass line from the Talking Heads' 1977 single "Psycho Killer." Oh, and don't worry, you don't have to be a bad liar to love this song.

Join the conversation
MusicSelena Gomez
Join The Conversation
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Songs Written About Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
by Brittney Stephens
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Would Have Been Totally Different With the Original Cast
by Maggie Pehanick
Selena Gomez Talks About 13 Reasons Why Backlash April 2017
13 Reasons Why
Selena Gomez Defends 13 Reasons Why's Graphic Suicide Scene
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus "Malibu" Music Video
Music Videos
Miley Cyrus's Sunny New Single Is a Look Into Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth
by Maggie Pehanick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Noah Cyrus Performance at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Noah Cyrus's MTV Performance Will Have You Hitting Repeat Over and Over
by Quinn Keaney
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Sing "Ciao Adios"
Anne-Marie
Ed Sheeran's Acoustic "Ciao Adios" Cover With Anne-Marie Is Almost TOO Good
by Maggie Pehanick
Miley Cyrus "Malibu" Acoustic Version May 2017
Wedding Music
Miley's Gorgeous Acoustic Version of "Malibu" Would Be Perfect For a Beach Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Best Friend Breakups
Celebrity Relationships
What the Hell Happened to These Famous Friendships?
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds