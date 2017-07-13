Selena Gomez "Fetish" Music Video
Selena Gomez Gives New Meaning to the Words "Up Close and Personal" in "Fetish" Video
Selena Gomez ditched the That '70s Show attire and surprisingly impressive wig collection featured in her music video for "Bad Liar" for a bare-bones debut of her latest single, "Fetish." The official music video has yet to be released (except for a few snippets on Gomez's Instagram), so in the meantime she's shared an up-close and personal clip of her singing the song, which features Gucci Mane, to get everyone excited. I can only imagine the people who will be most excited are dentists, who can now rest easy knowing Gomez's dental hygiene appears to be in tip-top shape.