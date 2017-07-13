 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Gives New Meaning to the Words "Up Close and Personal" in "Fetish" Video
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Celebrity News
Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire
Rose Leslie
The Game of Thrones Cast Brings Winter to LA in July, and We Already Have Chills

Selena Gomez "Fetish" Music Video

Selena Gomez Gives New Meaning to the Words "Up Close and Personal" in "Fetish" Video

Selena Gomez ditched the That '70s Show attire and surprisingly impressive wig collection featured in her music video for "Bad Liar" for a bare-bones debut of her latest single, "Fetish." The official music video has yet to be released (except for a few snippets on Gomez's Instagram), so in the meantime she's shared an up-close and personal clip of her singing the song, which features Gucci Mane, to get everyone excited. I can only imagine the people who will be most excited are dentists, who can now rest easy knowing Gomez's dental hygiene appears to be in tip-top shape.

Join the conversation
Music VideosMusicSelena Gomez
Join The Conversation
Music
If Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Song Sounds Familiar, Here's Why
by Monica Sisavat
​JAY-Z Talks About His Marriage to Beyonce in 4:44 Footnotes
Celebrity Interviews
​JAY-Z Admits His Relationship With Beyoncé Wasn't Built on "100% Truth"
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Taylor Swift in the "Bad Liar" Music Video?
Music Videos
Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?
by Laura Marie Meyers
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Kesha "Praying" Music Video
Music News
Kesha Tackles Depression and Dr. Luke in "Praying," Her First Single in 4 Years
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds