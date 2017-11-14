 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Keeping Their Romance Low-Key

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Have Decided to Keep Their Romance "Low-Key"

It looks like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are trying to do their relationship completely differently this time around. The two were spotted attending church together and riding bikes around Los Angeles, and Selena even attended one of Justin's hockey games, but now it seems they're switching things up. People reported that Justin and Selena have decided to take a step back from the public eye. "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention," a source said. "Justin cancelled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos." They also went on to say Selena and Justin both "agreed to stay more low-key." Another source added the two aren't official yet, "but it's getting close."

Selena and Justin first started dating in 2010 but have been on and off throughout the years. Each of them has dated other people during that time, but they always find a way to come back to each other. "Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart," an insider said. "She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity CouplesJustin BieberSelena Gomez
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds