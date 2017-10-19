 Skip Nav
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
6 Women Michael Fassbender Dated Before Settling Down With Alicia Vikander

Selena Gomez's Reaction to Demi Lovato's Documentary Will Hit You Right in the Gut

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have had a complicated friendship over the years, but one thing they have never stopped doing is supporting each other. After Demi's documentary Simply Complicated debuted on YouTube this week, Selena reached out to her longtime friend on Instagram. The "Fetish" singer commented on Demi's post of a clip from the emotional film, and it's so sweet, it will make you clutch your pearls.

"This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you," Selena wrote. "You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you." Demi wrote back an equally adorable response: "Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too 🙏💗." Can we just put it out there that we want these two to just go back to being BFFs? And just like us, fans are losing it over the latest interaction between the two.

It's like Demi tweeted in 2009: "No matter what we go through, and no matter where we are, nothing and no one can change our friendship."

People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
