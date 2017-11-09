Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To Besides Bieber and the Weeknd

From releasing new songs like "Bad Liar" and "Wolves" to stepping up her fashion game and revealing she had a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez has had quite a big past year. The former Disney star turned superstar singer has also had a lot going on with her love life, most recently breaking up with boyfriend The Weeknd.

So, since Selena is just keeping us on our toes when it comes to her love life, we're taking a look back at her rumoured and confirmed flames. Keep scrolling to remember all the guys Selena has been linked to.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez and Alessandra Foresto