 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
Celebrity Families
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez Talks About Taylor Swift's Reputation Album

Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album

Selena Gomez recently sat down for an interview with Beats Radio 1 radio host Zane Lowe to discuss her new song, "Wolves," when she was asked if she had heard any of Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, yet. The "Bad Liar" singer admitted that Taylor did play the album for her and went on to dish her true thoughts about it.

"It's so inspiring," she told the host. "It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music, and she's one of those people who will continue to do that."

Selena, who has shared many sweet moments with Taylor over the years, said she couldn't be more proud of her BFF. "I obviously love her so much and I want her to do what she does and she's killing it and it's everything you would want and more," Gomez shared. "So, [I'm] very proud, and obviously [a] major fan."

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift invited a few lucky fans to listen to her sixth album. Meanwhile, the rest of the world will just have to wait until Nov. 10 to hear what Taylor has been cooking up in the studio.

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity QuotesTaylor SwiftSelena Gomez
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds