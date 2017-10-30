 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby

Selena Gomez Today Show Interview About Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Cries in First Interview About Kidney Transplant: "Francia Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez and her longtime friend, Francia Raisa, are speaking out about the kidney transplant that changed both of their lives for the first time. The two sat down with Today's Savannah Gunthrie in an interview set to air on Oct. 30, where they opened up about their shared experience. "My kidneys were just done," Selena said while wiping away tears. "That was it. I didn't want to ask a single person in my life, and that was the day I came home and found out. She volunteered and did it." Savannah then asked Selena if she feels Francia saved her life, to which Selena simply responded, "She did."

The "Wolves" singer, who has been open about her struggle with lupus over the years, revealed on Instagram in September that she had gotten a kidney transplant due to complications from her illness. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena wrote at the time. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Join the conversation
Francia RaisaLatina CelebrityCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity NewsCelebrity InterviewsThe Today ShowSelena Gomez
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington Reveals Why the Final Script For Game of Thrones Made Him Cry
by Monica Sisavat
Camilla Parker Bowles Quotes About Prince Charles Affair
Celebrity Interviews
Camilla Parker Bowles Recalls the "Horrid" Backlash She Received After Prince Charles Affair
by Monica Sisavat
Cary Elwes Interview About The Princess Bride
Celebrity Interviews
Cary Elwes's Princess Bride Story Will Forever Change the Way You See This 1 Scene
by Quinn Keaney
Alex Rodriguez Quotes About His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez on the Bond Between His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez: "They Don't Leave Her Side"
by Celia Fernandez
Ashley Judd Talks About Harvey Weinstein ABC Interview 2017
Celebrity Interviews
How Ashley Judd's Famous Mum, Naomi, Encouraged Her to Bravely Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds