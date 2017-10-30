 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
The Royals
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Break Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Reportedly Broken Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly broken up after nearly a year of dating, People reports. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told the publication. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Even though Selena "always made an effort" to join him on tour, "that played a part in them getting distant. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Selena and The Weeknd's split comes on the heels of her reconciliation with ex Justin Bieber. It was initially reported that The Weeknd was totally fine with the exes being friends, but it looks like the singer may have had a change of heart. Selena and The Weeknd first began dating in January, and the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event in NYC back in September.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
The WeekndCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsSelena Gomez
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds