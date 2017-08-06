Serena Williams Travelled Back to the '50s For Her Epic Baby Shower Celebration

Serena Williams threw a retro-themed baby shower celebration because she's just that cool. The world–renowned tennis player, who announced her pregnancy with fiancé, Alexis Ohanian earlier this year, partied like it was the 1950s with her sister, Venus, and her best girl pals Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Lala Anthony, Eva Longoria and Angie Beyince. Serena also gave a tiny glimpse of her growing baby bump while rocking a black long sleeve crop top shirt and a yellow A-line skirt. The Wimbledon champion finished her 50s-inspired look with a red kerchief and white pearls. Check out all the best photos from the adorable day below!



Serena Williams Offers a Rare Glimpse of Her Romance With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Related