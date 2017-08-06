 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Celebrity Instagrams
Beyoncé Flaunts Her Postbaby Body at a Skating Rink in Playful New Video
Netflix Roundup
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Serena Williams Travelled Back to the '50s For Her Epic Baby Shower Celebration

Serena Williams threw a retro-themed baby shower celebration because she's just that cool. The world–renowned tennis player, who announced her pregnancy with fiancé, Alexis Ohanian earlier this year, partied like it was the 1950s with her sister, Venus, and her best girl pals Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Lala Anthony, Eva Longoria and Angie Beyince. Serena also gave a tiny glimpse of her growing baby bump while rocking a black long sleeve crop top shirt and a yellow A-line skirt. The Wimbledon champion finished her 50s-inspired look with a red kerchief and white pearls. Check out all the best photos from the adorable day below!

Related
Serena Williams Offers a Rare Glimpse of Her Romance With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Baby BumpCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesSerena WilliamsCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
In a Heartbeat
The Internet Is Collectively Melting After Watching This Emotional Short Film
by Kaitlin Goldin
Serena Williams Pregnant Instagram Picture July 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump
by Victoria Messina
Photos of Eddie Redmayne With Celebrity Friends
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne Didn't Need a Magic Wand to Put Hollywood Under a Love Spell
by Morgane Le Caer
Who Is Iskra Lawrence
Body Positivity
7 Fun Facts About Iskra Lawrence, the Woman Shaking Up the Modelling Industry
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce With Solange and Missy Elliott at FYF Fest July 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Beyoncé Had a Girls' Night Out With Solange and Missy Elliott and We're Having Serious FOMO
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds