Serena Williams's Daughter Dressed as Batman Will Melt Your Heart in Record Time

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September, and she just proved you're never too young to celebrate Halloween. On Tuesday, the couple shared an adorable Instagram photo of their daughter dressed up as Batman, complete with her very own Batmobile. "When you realise you're the hero Gotham needs," the caption read. Little Alexis may be only 2 months old, but she's already a pro at melting hearts.