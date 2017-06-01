 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Whoops! Venus Williams May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Serena's Baby
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

Is Serena Williams Having a Boy or Girl?

Whoops! Venus Williams May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Serena's Baby

The Williams sisters clearly aren't good at keeping secrets. Just a month after Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat, her sister made a slip-up about the sex of the baby during an interview with Eurosport on Wednesday. After winning the second round of the French Open, Venus joked about possible baby names, saying, "She's going to call me 'favourite aunt.' Every day we're like, 'Baby Vee, baby Isher, baby Lyn,' so we all want the baby to be named after us." Whoops!

Related
Serena Williams Slams Tennis Player For Making Racist Comments About Her Baby

Serena is engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, and earlier this month, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. Perhaps George Clooney's mum has some damage-control advice for Venus?

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsSerena WilliamsVenus WilliamsCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
POPSUGAR Rush
Love Beer? You Can Thank Women For That
by Natalie Rivera
Serena Williams Dress at Sports Illustrated Ceremony 2015
Get the Look
Right at the Last Second, Serena Williams Swooped in and Won Sexiest Dress of the Year
by Sarah Wasilak
Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Vanity Fair May 2017
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
by Quinn Keaney
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
by Quinn Keaney
Serena Williams Wearing Berlei Sports Bra on Instagram
Workout Clothes
Women Worldwide With Bigger Busts Will Rejoice Over Serena Williams's Instagram Announcement
by Eleanor Sheehan
Celine Dion Family Pictures
Rene Angelil
Celine Dion's Family Is Just Like Her Voice — Gorgeous and in Perfect Harmony
by Kelsie Gibson
Top Gun 2 Details
Top Gun
Here's Exactly What's Happening With the Top Gun Sequel
by Maggie Pehanick
Serena Williams Mexico Holiday Pictures April 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Serena Williams Kicks Back on the Beach With Her Fiancé After Pregnancy Announcement
by Monica Sisavat
Serena Williams at Ted Talks Conference April 2017
Celebrity quotes
Oops! Serena Williams's Pregnancy Announcement Was Actually an Accident
by Monica Sisavat
Tea Beauty Uses | Video
Beauty Junkie
12 Ways Tea Can Give You Better Hair, Skin, and Nails
by Kirbie Johnson
Pictures from Blackberry Torch Launch Party Including Lea Michele, Mark Salling, Kelly Brook,
Mark Salling
Brunette Stars Come Out For Blackberry Torch Launch In LA
by POPSUGAR Celebrity UK
Ariana Grande Message to Fans About Manchester
Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds