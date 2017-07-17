Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

After wowing us with her stunning and nearly nude photo shoot for Vanity Fair earlier this month, Serena Williams continues to proudly display her ever-growing baby bump. The tennis star shared two sweet photos on Instagram on Sunday in which she rocks a formfitting grey dress while posing for some classic bathroom-mirror selfies.

Serena, who is expected to give birth this Autumn, posted the pictures without a caption, although she did tweet about her new walking habits just hours after sharing the pictures on social media.

I waddle now but only at night after a long day.... — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2017

Though her sister Venus raised eyebrows after joking about possible baby names earlier this Summer, the sex of Serena's baby is still unknown. Regardless, I think we can all agree that she slays the pregnancy style game just as well as she slays the tennis court.