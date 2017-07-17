Serena Williams Pregnant Instagram Picture July 2017
Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump
After wowing us with her stunning and nearly nude photo shoot for Vanity Fair earlier this month, Serena Williams continues to proudly display her ever-growing baby bump. The tennis star shared two sweet photos on Instagram on Sunday in which she rocks a formfitting grey dress while posing for some classic bathroom-mirror selfies.
Serena, who is expected to give birth this Autumn, posted the pictures without a caption, although she did tweet about her new walking habits just hours after sharing the pictures on social media.
I waddle now but only at night after a long day....
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2017
Though her sister Venus raised eyebrows after joking about possible baby names earlier this Summer, the sex of Serena's baby is still unknown. Regardless, I think we can all agree that she slays the pregnancy style game just as well as she slays the tennis court.