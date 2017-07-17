 Skip Nav
Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump
Serena Williams Pregnant Instagram Picture July 2017

Serena Williams Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump

After wowing us with her stunning and nearly nude photo shoot for Vanity Fair earlier this month, Serena Williams continues to proudly display her ever-growing baby bump. The tennis star shared two sweet photos on Instagram on Sunday in which she rocks a formfitting grey dress while posing for some classic bathroom-mirror selfies.

Serena, who is expected to give birth this Autumn, posted the pictures without a caption, although she did tweet about her new walking habits just hours after sharing the pictures on social media.

Though her sister Venus raised eyebrows after joking about possible baby names earlier this Summer, the sex of Serena's baby is still unknown. Regardless, I think we can all agree that she slays the pregnancy style game just as well as she slays the tennis court.

Celebrity InstagramsSerena WilliamsCelebrity Pregnancies
