A Series of Unfortunate Events: Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale Added to Season 2 Cast
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale Added to Season 2 Cast

If watching one season of seriously unfortunate events befalling some seriously unfortunate children was not enough for you, we have good news: Netflix's adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events has been renewed for a second season (as well as a third)! Although official details have been hard to come by, a few key tidbits are starting to trickle out to the masses. From the plot to the star-studded cast, keep reading to see what we know so far.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Here's Where Season 1 Leaves Off

