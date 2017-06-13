A Series of Unfortunate Events: Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale Added to Season 2 Cast

If watching one season of seriously unfortunate events befalling some seriously unfortunate children was not enough for you, we have good news: Netflix's adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events has been renewed for a second season (as well as a third)! Although official details have been hard to come by, a few key tidbits are starting to trickle out to the masses. From the plot to the star-studded cast, keep reading to see what we know so far.