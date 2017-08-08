Shannen Doherty Celebrates Breast Cancer Remission by Getting a New Pixie Cut

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Shannen Doherty is starting to feel like her old self again now that she is in remission for breast cancer. On Monday, the actress gave fans another look at her growing hair following her chemotherapy treatment. "Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy," she wrote alongside a picture of her sporting a new pixie cut with her hairstylist. "Thank you @anhcotran for the 'sexy Parisian' cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️"

Since announcing her diagnosis in August 2015, Shannen has been a true warrior as she documents her battle with breast cancer on social media. Aside from being honest and candid about the ups and downs of treatment, she has also been an inspiration for her fellow survivors as she raises awareness. She truly is a cancer slayer!