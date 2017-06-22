 Skip Nav
Shannen Doherty Flaunts Her Growing Hair After Announcing Cancer Remission
Shannen Doherty is soaking up the sun with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, nearly two months after announcing that she is in remission after completing chemotherapy in late February. Aside from posing alongside the beach for a sweet selfie on Wednesday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star couldn't help but show off her growing locks. "I think my husband and I are morphing into each other....." she wrote with the hashtags, "#twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum." Shannen has been very open and honest about her fight with cancer since her original diagnosis in March 2015. Aside from documenting her brave journey on social media, she said that she is feeling positive and happy after her treatments. "Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing," she told Us Weekly. "It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It's altered my life in ways I can't even speak of."

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesShannen Doherty
