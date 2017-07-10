Shawn Mendes Somehow Makes Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" Sound Even More Beautiful

After first hearing Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill," we didn't think it could ever sound more beautiful, but Shawn Mendes has managed to prove us wrong. While performing at Capital's Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium in early June, the "Mercy" singer traded in his usual guitar for a piano so he could sing a stripped-down cover of Sheeran's hit. The result is a stunning, emotional ballad that ends up being the perfect intro to Mendes's "Treat You Better."