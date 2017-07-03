8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars

With the series finale having come and gone complete with a dramatic reveal of A.D, everyone in the Pretty Little Liars community is pretty inconsolable at the thought of never seeing the infamous friends stealthily get in and out of tricky situations.

While we may not have the Rosewood five-some's chic outfits to inspire our style, heartfelt moments to gush over, theories to overanalyse, or hot love interests to make us smile anymore, all hope isn't lost.

Whether you're looking for an alternative to binge on, or as a palette cleanser before you rewatch the entire series, we've found 8 shows you can stream right now on Netflix if you're obsessed with Pretty Little Liars.