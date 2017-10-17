Sia's Dropping a Holiday Album, So We'll Be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

The countdown to Christmas just got even more exciting thanks to news of Sia's upcoming holiday album. On Monday, the singer shared news of her next album, Everyday Is Christmas, which comes out on Nov. 17. Fans can preorder the music starting Oct. 30, and in the meantime, Sia's also revealed the tracklist. Producer Greg Kurstin told Entertainment Weekly that the holiday album features a variety of musical styles: "There's some really fun uptempo Christmas jams, and then there's also some Sia ballads." Check out the list of songs below, and if you're already feeling festive, we've got a list of the best Christmas movies available on Netflix. Happy Hallo — er, holidays?

Sia's making your holidays brighter with 'Everyday Is Christmas,' out 11/17 🎅 - Team Sia pic.twitter.com/JSVf1c7GbK — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2017