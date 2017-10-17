 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike

Sia Everyday Is Christmas Album

Sia's Dropping a Holiday Album, So We'll Be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

The countdown to Christmas just got even more exciting thanks to news of Sia's upcoming holiday album. On Monday, the singer shared news of her next album, Everyday Is Christmas, which comes out on Nov. 17. Fans can preorder the music starting Oct. 30, and in the meantime, Sia's also revealed the tracklist. Producer Greg Kurstin told Entertainment Weekly that the holiday album features a variety of musical styles: "There's some really fun uptempo Christmas jams, and then there's also some Sia ballads." Check out the list of songs below, and if you're already feeling festive, we've got a list of the best Christmas movies available on Netflix. Happy Hallo — er, holidays?

  1. "Santa's Coming For Us"
  2. "Candy Cane Lane"
  3. "Snowman"
  4. "Snowflake"
  5. "Ho Ho Ho"
  6. "Puppies Are Forever"
  7. "Sunshine"
  8. "Underneath the Mistletoe"
  9. "Everyday Is Christmas"
  10. "Underneath The Christmas Lights"
Join the conversation
Christmas MusicHoliday EntertainmentChristmasMusicSiaHoliday
Christmas
Dan Stevens and His Beautiful Eyes Are Starring in Your Early Christmas Gift
by Quinn Keaney
Mariah Carey Christmas UK Tour
Christmas
If All You Want For Christmas Is Mariah, Your Dreams Have Come True
by Tori Crowther
Beauty Advent Calendars 2017
Winter Beauty
Beauty-Lovers, Rejoice: 2017's Beauty Advent Calendars Have Arrived
by Tori Crowther
Mustard Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
Lush Christmas Gifts 2017
Christmas
Your Christmas Shopping Is Now Sorted, Courtesy of Lush
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds