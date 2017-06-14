Sienna Miller Has Joined Instagram, and It's as Good as You'd Imagine

"Hello World Wide Web," Sienna Miller captioned her first Instagram photo, before adding a series of hashtags that suggest she's not the #luddite she claims to be. After years of avoiding social media, it looks like the actress has finally given in to peer pressure and chosen to create a public profile for fans and friends. Cara Delevingne was quick to share the news with a cute photo of the pair, which Sienna quickly regrammed. We can't wait to see what's to come, because if her red carpet appearances are anything to go by, it's going to be a lot of fun. Only three posts in, and Sienna has already shown some feminist solidarity through her wardrobe choice, given us a peek at Jack O'Connell's chest, and revealed the nickname she has for Cara (Shnoyster!).

But as if that isn't enough, the really cute thing is her bio. While other stars often use that space to post quotes, plug their latest projects, or link to their other online presences, Sienna used it to highlight the most important job of all. The bio simply reads "Marlowe's Mama."

All together now: "Awwwww!"