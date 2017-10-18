BBC's Simon McCoy Wasn't Exactly Impressed by the Royal Baby News

"Clear your diaries, get the time booked off" - @BBCSimonMcCoy announces royal baby due date in his unique way https://t.co/wiIIJXoRNt pic.twitter.com/cwcO03lS9t — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 17, 2017

After much speculating, Kensington Palace finally revealed on Tuesday that Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be getting a new sibling in April 2018. The news, which comes after the Duchess of Cambridge once again charmed everyone during an outing in London, excited a lot of people and left others . . . somewhat unimpressed.

BBC Newsreader Simon McCoy was live when the announcement was made, and he relayed the information in his own unique way. "Now, bearing in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September, and it was thought that she was around two months pregnant," he said, "I'm not sure how much news this really is. But anyway..." Of course, Twitter users were quick to pick up on his funny report, and we have to agree with them: he did make us laugh!

Simon McCoy is the best newsreader in history. https://t.co/wCLns2671B — David Lewis (@davidclewis) October 17, 2017