Simone Biles Waking Up From Her Wisdom Teeth Surgery Will Make You Cry Laughing

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

As an Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles is used to living a very structured life. In between the workouts, strict meal plans, and rigorous training schedule, the 20-year-old is pretty much in total control of her body. But this week, Simone was totally out of it when she got her wisdom teeth taken out. The athlete posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Thursday that shows her reaction to waking up from anesthesia after her surgery. In addition to looking so out of it, Simone mumbles with gauze in her mouth as she pretends to drive a car and honk a horn. "After wisdom teeth !! no words😂 haha! ENJOY! hope yall get a good laugh!!," she wrote. Watch the video above, but just make sure you're not eating or drinking anything when you press play.