 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Times You Could Totally Relate to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Not-So-Simple Life
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Billie Lourd
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
K.J. Apa
KJ Apa Isn't His Real Name and 12 Other Facts About the Riverdale Star
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Times You Could Totally Relate to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Not-So-Simple Life

It's been almost 10 years since The Simple Life went off the air. Even though we no longer get to watch Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton milk cows and work the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant, the show spawned some of the most memorable quotes in reality-TV show history. Remember when Hilton was confused about what exactly a Walmart sells? Or, how about the time they both worked at a funeral home? While we can't relate to everything they did on the show, we can still definitely apply these 14 quotes to our everyday lives.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The Simple LifeGifsHumorTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Why You Need a Gym and Fitness Buddy
Fitness Motivation
8 Reasons Why You Need a Gym Buddy
by Florie Mwanza
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jughead on Riverdale GIFs
Cole Sprouse
15 Reasons Jughead Is Our Favourite Weirdo on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
13 Reasons Why GIFs
13 Reasons Why
You'll Watch These 13 Reasons Why GIFs an Embarrassing Number of Times
by Caitlin Hacker
Proof That Nicole Richie Is Still the Queen of Witty One-Liners
Candidly Nicole
Proof That Nicole Richie Is Still the Queen of Witty One-Liners
by Brittney Stephens
Signs Your Boyfriend Is Your Best Friend
Dating
Are You and Your Boyfriend Best Friends? Here's How You Really Know
by Macy Cate Williams
Bilingual-People Problems
Latina Living
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People
by Alessandra Foresto
Songs You Shouldn't Play at a Wedding
Musical
32 Songs to Listen to If You Don't Give a F*ck About Wedding Season
by Brittney Stephens
Scream Queens Season 2 Style
Scream Queens
Between Laughs, We've Been Eyeing the Costumes on Scream Queens — and Damn, They're Good
by Samantha Sutton
Things Wedding Guests Hate
Gifs
30 Things That Drive Wedding Guests Crazy
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds