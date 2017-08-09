Will Smith Gets Jiggy With a Full Marching Band During Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke: The Series kicked off on a really high note on Tuesday night when Will Smith took a ride in the passenger seat with The Late Late Show host James Corden. During the premiere episode for the Apple Music series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor took things way back by performing his classic hit "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" with a full marching band. Aside from busting the rhymes to some of his most beloved songs, Will also chatted with James about the possibility of playing former POTUS Barack Obama in a movie. "I talked to Barack about it," he admitted. "He told me he felt confident that I had 'the ears' to play the role." See the rest of the fun above, and be sure to check out the full episode on Apple Music.