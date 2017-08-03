There's Still Time to Turn These Underrated Bops Into Songs of the Summer

 Skip Nav
When you got word that "Despacito" had topped the list of most-streamed songs of all time, you weren't exactly surprised, were you? After all, it's been played ad nauseam on every radio station, blared from every Spotify playlist, and sung at high volumes by almost every drunk person at the beach. Along with Bruno Mars's "That's What I Like," and Miley Cyrus's "Malibu," the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee megahit has topped the Summer jams charts — but there are a handful of underrated tunes that are just as addictive to listen to.

Even though it's already August (how did that happen?!), we're not letting the season slip away without highlighting some of the bops that deserve more shine on your party playlists. Whether you're cruising down the motorway, or tying up the loose ends on that Summer fling, there's still time to turn these 11 tracks into songs of the Summer.

