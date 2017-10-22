 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings

Exciting news, Game of Thrones fans! Two of your favourite Starks are getting married off screen. Nearly a month after Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie, Sophie Turner announced that she is engaged to DNCE singer Joe Jonas. While not much is known about Kit's or Sophie's wedding, the actor did say that he and Rose, who met on the set of the hit HBO series, plan on having the entire cast on hand for their special day. As for Sophie, we can only imagine that her friend and onscreen sister Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid. While the costars get ready to plan their weddings, look back at their best friendship moments.

Related
17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water (and Fire and Ice)
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsSophie TurnerKit HaringtonCelebrity InstagramsGame Of Thrones
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds