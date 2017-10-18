 Skip Nav
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Karen Rodriguez
Sophie Turner Says She'll Still Be Partying With Her Game of Thrones Costars When They're 80

Sophie Turner certainly has a lot going on at the moment: she just got engaged to Joe Jonas, she has a new X-Men movie on the horizon, and she's getting ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones and her fan-favorite character Sansa forever. On top of all that, she's also featured in US Marie Claire's November "Power" issue. While she doesn't give any details about her romance with the DNCE singer, she does talk about a few other important people in her life — her GOT costars! Did you know most of them actually live about 10 minutes away from each other? The upcoming eighth season may be the last in the series, but it sounds like the stars' friendship is here to stay. See some of Sophie's best quotes from her interview ahead.

On getting the part of Sansa: "That's what I craved. I didn't want some happy-go-lucky, bubblegum thing. I wanted real acting." On being superclose with her Game of Thrones costars: "It's still Game of Thrones town in London. [We all live] about 10 minutes away from each other. We meet up whenever we can. We all party together. We go to festivals together. We’ll probably all be 80 and still going to Glastonbury."
On Sansa's controversial sex scene in season five: "I was happy people were talking about it. But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it." On Game of Thrones coming to an end: "It's like the carpet is being taken away underneath you. It's also exciting because there’s such freedom."
