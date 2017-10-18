Sophie Turner Marie Claire Interview November 2017
Sophie Turner Says She'll Still Be Partying With Her Game of Thrones Costars When They're 80
Sophie Turner certainly has a lot going on at the moment: she just got engaged to Joe Jonas, she has a new X-Men movie on the horizon, and she's getting ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones and her fan-favorite character Sansa forever. On top of all that, she's also featured in US Marie Claire's November "Power" issue. While she doesn't give any details about her romance with the DNCE singer, she does talk about a few other important people in her life — her GOT costars! Did you know most of them actually live about 10 minutes away from each other? The upcoming eighth season may be the last in the series, but it sounds like the stars' friendship is here to stay. See some of Sophie's best quotes from her interview ahead.