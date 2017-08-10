 Skip Nav
12 Reasons Spencer Reid Is the Best Part of Criminal Minds

The ever-changing ensemble cast of Criminal Minds is always on point, taking down unsubs and bringing happily ever afters to families across the nation. While the team couldn't properly function without each of its very crucial members, there's really one who reigns supreme day in and day out — and who has been with the Behavioral Analysis Unit since day one.

Yes, Dr. Spencer Reid, sometimes referred to (completely appropriately) as Pretty Boy, is the FBI's resident genius and nerdy hot guy. He makes a giant vocabulary sound oh so good and tank tops unfairly attractive. But he's more than just a pretty face and a brilliant mind! He's also a loyal friend to everyone in the BAU and a devoted son. He truly is the best reason to watch Criminal Minds, as further proved by the following 12 reasons that are only partially credited to Matthew Gray Gubler's unfairly beautiful face.

He can take down a suspect without breaking a sweat
He puts thought and effort into every single case
He makes all the hairstyles look good
He also makes all the facial expressions look good
He gives good banter, despite his social quirks
He adds fashionable flair — in the form of cardigans
He's just a babe, OK?
He makes reading sexy
He can solve a case like nobody's business
He's a total mama's boy
He's an amazing godfather
His friendship with Derek Morgan is so beautiful and pure
