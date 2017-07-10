 Skip Nav
15 Times Spice World Spoke to You as a Grown-Ass, Functioning Adult
15 Times Spice World Spoke to You as a Grown-Ass, Functioning Adult

Here's the story from A to Z: Spice World is one of the most iconic films of all time. The movie, which turns a whopping 20 years old this year (can you believe it was first released in 1997?!), has so many standout moments that we don't even know where to begin. While the Spice Girls instilled girl power in us basically from the very first time we heard "Wannabe," the movie took things to a whole new level. We have Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice"), Melanie Chisholm ("Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice"), and Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice") to thank for that. Rainbow dressing gowns? Check. Dancing in a club? Check. Posh's hilarious one-liners? Check. Keep reading to see all the times the '90s movie still relates to you today.

