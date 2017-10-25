11 Star Wars Gifts You'll Actually Want in Your Stocking

The Star Wars universe has given us Rogue One, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and BB-8 droids. Unfortunately, it's also cursed us with Jar Jar Binks, novelty lava lamps, and the padawan braid. For those who are over all the cheap gimmicks, we're with you. Star Wars is to be valued and taken seriously, and while taking it seriously, we should be able to pour whisky from a stormtrooper decanter with Captain Phasma's nerf blaster in hand. Enough of the novelty underwear (minus Justin Trudeau's Chewbacca socks, of course) — we want porgs already! From jewellery to vinyl, read on for 11 Star Wars gifts you'll actually want to find in your stocking this year.