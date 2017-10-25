 Skip Nav
11 Star Wars Gifts You'll Actually Want in Your Stocking

The Star Wars universe has given us Rogue One, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and BB-8 droids. Unfortunately, it's also cursed us with Jar Jar Binks, novelty lava lamps, and the padawan braid. For those who are over all the cheap gimmicks, we're with you. Star Wars is to be valued and taken seriously, and while taking it seriously, we should be able to pour whisky from a stormtrooper decanter with Captain Phasma's nerf blaster in hand. Enough of the novelty underwear (minus Justin Trudeau's Chewbacca socks, of course) — we want porgs already! From jewellery to vinyl, read on for 11 Star Wars gifts you'll actually want to find in your stocking this year.

Sphero Star Wars BB-9E Droid
£150
Buy Now
Pull & Bear Star Wars T-Shirt
£15
Buy Now
Malaikaraiss Star Wars Gold Necklace
£60
Buy Now
Star Wars Porg Soft Toy
£15
Buy Now
Stance Rogue One Sock Collection
£48
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Star Wars Glasses Set
£14
Buy Now
Philips Star Wars Special Edition BB-8 Electric Shaver
£170
Buy Now
John Williams: Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Vinyl Record
£25
Buy Now
Star Wars Nerf Captain Phasma Blaster
£40
Buy Now
The Original Stormtrooper Decanter
£22
Buy Now
Pull & Bear Comic T-Shirt
£15
Buy Now
