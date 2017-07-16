 Skip Nav
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Behind-the-Scenes Footage Video

Get a Final Glimpse of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in New Footage From The Last Jedi

Are you sitting down? We hope so, because Disney just released a ton of incredible behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the D23 Expo. The three-minute-long clip features glimpses of new cast members, the late Carrie Fisher's final days of playing General Leia Organa, and shots of Rey (Daisy Ridley) hanging out with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the remote, craggy island where we last saw them in The Force Awakens. Ridley calls director Rian Johnson's vision for the second film in the trilogy "unexpected but right," while John Boyega says he's made "Star Wars feel fresh and new." Judging from the amazing footage, we'd have to agree.

