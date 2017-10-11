 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together
British Celebrities
Tom Hiddleston Had Us All Feeling Loki at His Latest Premiere
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Key Moments From the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer You Probably Missed

The insane amount of secrecy surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi is to be expected, but the new, full-length trailer definitely clued us in on a few things to expect in Episode VIII just like the initial teaser did. Besides the obvious things — Kylo Ren's gnarly scar, the lovable Porgs, and an emotional shot of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa — the two minute-and-35-second trailer also squeezes in some subtle moments that are a littler harder to notice the first time you watch it. Join us as we dive deep, deep into The Last Jedi before it hits cinemas in December!

Related
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kylo Ren's Ship
A Shout-Out to Darth Vader
Rey's Curiously Coloured Lightsaber
Luke Skywalker Mourning His Lost Jedi
Finn and Captain Phasma's Duel
New Creatures
Supreme Leader Snoke's Face
Rey Gets Tortured by Snoke
Kylo Reaching His Hand Out to . . . Rey?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediMoviesMovie TrailersStar Wars
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds