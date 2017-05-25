8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

If you've spent the last few months salivating over every new detail surrounding the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, brace yourself for an info dump of epic proportions. Vanity Fair's David Kamp sat down with the cast and crew of the next instalment of the galactic franchise for its June issue and eked out spoiler-y details to go along with the magazine's four separate, commemorative covers shot by Annie Leibovitz, which feature BB-8, Finn (John Boyega), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

1. We Find Out What Luke's Been Up to All These Years

Remember the scene at the end of The Force Awakens when Rey hands Luke Skywalker his lightsaber? It turns out he did indeed go searching for the first Jedi temple like Han Solo hypothesised in Episode VII, and he succeeded. The scene between him and Rey takes place on Ahch-To, the temple's home planet, which was filmed on an island off the southwester coast of Ireland. There, Luke has been living in a village among "an indigenous race of caretaker creatures" that director Rian Johnson was quick to say are "not Ewoks."

2. Carrie Fisher Would Have Been the Focus of Episode IX

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed the heart of the next Star Wars chapter would have been General Leia Organa, had Fisher not passed away at the end of last year. "The minute [Fisher] finished [shooting Episode VIII], she grabbed me and said, 'I'd better be at the forefront of IX!'" she recalled. "Because Harrison [Ford] was front and centre on VII, and Mark [Hamill] is front and centre on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been." Kennedy also confirmed that they don't plan on using CGI to re-create Leia in future films, saying, "We don't have any intention of beginning a trend of re-creating actors who are gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Laura Dern Is Playing a Pink-Loving Officer in the Resistance

Details about the Big Little Lies star's role in the film have been scarce, but we now know that she's playing Vice Admiral Holdo, "a prominent officer in the Resistance" who dresses head to toe in pink.

4. Benicio Del Toro 's Role Is Still a Mystery

Johnson said only that Del Toro's role is as a "shady character of unclear allegiances" who doesn't have a name but has been dubbed "DJ" by the production team. "You'll see — there's a reason why we call him DJ," he assured Kamp. Maybe the character is the DJ Khaled of space?

5. Finn Is Going Behind Enemy Lines With a New Partner

Although we could watch an entire movie about the friendship between Finn and fighter pilot Poe Dameron, the stormtroooper-turned-Resistance fighter will be teaming up with a maintenance worker named Rose Tico (Tran) on a dangerous new mission. The pair will head into the enemy territory of the Empire, while Poe stays behind to train Rose's sister, Paige (Veronica Ngo), a gunner.

6. Get Ready For a New City

Finn and Rose will end up in a casino city for the galaxy's richest citizens, called Canto Bight. Johnson's vision was to "create a playground, basically, for rich a--holes," describing it as "a Star Wars Monte Carlo-type environment, a little James Bond-ish, a little To Catch a Thief. It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe."

7. Some Characters Have More Than a Few Scrapes and Bruises

After getting seriously injured in the last film, Finn begins Episode IX in a "bacta suit," which helps regenerate damaged tissue. Villain Kylo Ren (Driver) is also on the mend after getting sliced up in his lightsaber battle with Rey. "I feel like almost everyone is in that rehabilitation state. You know, I don't think that patricide is all that it's cracked up to be," Driver joked. "Maybe that's where Kylo Ren is starting from. His external scar is probably as much an internal one."

8. Leia and Poe Come to Blows

Fisher finished filming The Last Jedi in the Summer of 2016, and one scene she filmed with Isaac stands out in the actor's memory. "We did this scene where Carrie has to slap me. I think we did 27 takes in all, and Carrie leaned into it every time, man. She loved hitting me," Isaac said. "Rian found such a wonderful way of working with her, and I think she really relished it."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't hit cinemas until Dec. 15, so excuse us while we obsess over these details for the next few months.