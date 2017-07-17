 Skip Nav
Star Wars Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice

Someone Remixed a Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice — and It's Hysterical

In today's unexpectedly strange yet wildly hilarious entertainment news, one genius is going viral for editing a Star Wars fight scene to incorporate Owen Wilson's voice in the background. Now, you're probably thinking to yourself, "Well, that's an insanely random combination." And you're right; it most certainly is. But the results of this remix are undeniably hilarious, which explains why it's currently spreading like wildfire all over the internet.

Twitter user jbillinson is the creative mastermind behind this mashup. He simply edited a movie clip so that each time the characters' lightsabers collide, Owen Wilson's voice — specifically his distinct and overused "wow" catchphrase — is played instead. When creator Josh Billinson shared the completed video on Twitter, it went totally viral, garnering more than 113,000 retweets and more than 2,000 comments from other users praising its chuckle-worthiness. Watch the video above for your daily dose of pure comedic gold.

