Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days

We're just going to come out and say it: Steve Carell is looking mighty fine these days. The actor recently made a handsome appearance in London while promoting his upcoming film Despicable Me 3 with Kristen Wiig on Wednesday and it has us feeling all sorts of things. Maybe it's the salt and pepper hair; maybe it's the slick shades; or maybe it's the collared shirt and fitted sweater, but we suddenly feel more attracted to him then ever before. It begs a very serious question: is Steve Carell daddy? Look at these smoking hot pictures and vote ahead.

