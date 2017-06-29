 Skip Nav
Steve Carell on The Tonight Show June 2017

Steve Carell Reveals His Wife's Reaction to His New Silver Fox Status

Step aside, George Clooney — there's a new silver fox in Hollywood. Steve Carell, who has been sporting some sexy salt and pepper hair recently, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to talk about his new studmuffin status. In classic Steve Carell humour, he joked that he's officially joined the exclusive club of silver foxes and even has a bracelet that reads "hunk of man meat" on the inside. But the biggest perk of being one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood? "My wife finally said she's in love with me," he said, trying to keep a straight face.
