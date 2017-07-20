 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
The Royals
Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Can't Say No to a Cold Beer in Germany
Celebrity Couples
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are a Match Made in Westeros

Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy Married

Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy

Stevie Wonder is married! The legendary musician, 67, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, 42, at the Hotel Bel-Air in LA over the weekend. "It was a beautiful wedding," a source tells People. "The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. Family is very important to Stevie, and all of his kids were involved in the wedding." The Grammy winner is father to nine children, including two with Tomeeka.

Not only did Stevie share a dance with one of his daughters, but Babyface reportedly sang "Whip Appeal" at the star-studded event. According to The Sun, Pharrell Williams, Usher, and John Legend (who had Stevie sing at his wedding to Chrissy Teigen) also performed during the reception before the groom took to the stage to serenade his wife. This is the third marriage for Stevie, who was wed to Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972 and Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012. Congrats to the happy pair!

Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesStevie WonderCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Facts
9 Stars You Had No Idea Were Fans of Game of Thrones
by Monica Sisavat
Stevie Wonder Singing to Michelle Obama on Tonight Show 2017
Late Night Highlights
Stevie Wonder Sings "Isn't She Lovely" in a Fitting Tribute to Michelle Obama
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Wedding Facts
Celebrity Facts
9 Facts About Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Magical Wedding That Will Inspire Your Own
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Ernst-August Jr. Wedding Pictures
The Royals
This German Royal Just Got Married Despite His Father's Public Opposition
by Kelsie Gibson
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon Pictures 2017
The Royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Share a Rare PDA Moment at Wimbledon
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds