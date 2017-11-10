 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family

Stranger Things Boys Sing Motown Songs With James Corden

Bask in the Glory of the Stranger Things Kids Singing Motown Songs With James Corden

OK, seriously, is there anything the Stranger Things boys can't do?! The Netflix show's famous foursome — Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin — just teamed up with James Corden to show off their singing chops on The Late Late Show — and, honestly, we're pretty blown away by their talent.

James and the boys first gave us a hilarious glimpse at how their singing group, The Upside Downs, came to be before taking the stage together for a chills-worthy, in-studio performance. Together, they belted out a series of Motown classics, starting with the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and ending with The Four Tops' "Reach Out I'll Be There." On a scale of one to 10, their medley is definitely an Eleven. Watch the entire video above, and we can guarantee it'll make you love the Stranger Things kids even more than you did after finishing season two.
Join the conversation
Noah SchnappFinn WolfhardCaleb McLaughlinGaten MatarazzoStranger ThingsThe Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames Corden
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds