 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs

OK, seriously — could the young Stranger Things kids get any freakin' cuter? The answer is a resounding "no," in case you were wondering, and their latest group appearance confirms that fact.

Three of the actors from the popular Netflix series — Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo — stepped out together for the 2017 American Music Awards and made us yearn for season three even more than we already are. Though we're a little bummed the rest of the Hawkins crew wasn't there for the evening, the adorable trio certainly held their own both on the red carpet and while presenting on stage. Read on to catch a glimpse at the young stars looking as cool as can be at the AMAs. And don't worry — Gaten didn't bring Dart along in his backpack.

Related
26 Snaps of the Stranger Things Cast That Prove They're One Big Happy Family
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
The Trio Took the Stage to Present Zedd and Alessia Cara's Performance
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sadie SinkCaleb McLaughlinGaten MatarazzoStranger ThingsAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed Carpet
Award Season
Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Festive Beauty Inspiration
by Kristina Rodulfo
Reactions to Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
People Had SO Many Feelings About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance
by Brinton Parker
Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now
by Terry Carter
Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
by Monica Sisavat
Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds