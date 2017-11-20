The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs

OK, seriously — could the young Stranger Things kids get any freakin' cuter? The answer is a resounding "no," in case you were wondering, and their latest group appearance confirms that fact.

Three of the actors from the popular Netflix series — Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo — stepped out together for the 2017 American Music Awards and made us yearn for season three even more than we already are. Though we're a little bummed the rest of the Hawkins crew wasn't there for the evening, the adorable trio certainly held their own both on the red carpet and while presenting on stage. Read on to catch a glimpse at the young stars looking as cool as can be at the AMAs. And don't worry — Gaten didn't bring Dart along in his backpack.