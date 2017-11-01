 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media

Netflix's Stranger Things officially returned on Oct. 27, and if you're like us, chances are you've already binge-watched the entire second season and are having withdrawals. Luckily, most of the cast is on social media, so you can still keep up with them until season three returns. To make things easier for you, we've put together a list of of their accounts and all you have to do is click "follow."

Related
26 Snaps of the Stranger Things Cast That Prove They're One Big Happy Family
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsBritish CelebritiesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Twitter
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
The Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
by Gemma Cartwright
Keira Knightley in Her Husband's Music Video
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley Makes an Incognito Appearance in Her Husband's Music Video
by Gemma Cartwright
Victoria Beckham Sexiest Dresses
British Celebrities
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Claire Foy and John Lithgow at the Britannia Awards
British Celebrities
Claire Foy and John Lithgow's Sweet Bond Is All We Needed to Help Us Get Through Our Day
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds