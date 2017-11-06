 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Turn Christmas Upside Down With These Stranger Things-Inspired Gifts

If you know someone who's totally obsessed with Stranger Things, to the point of following the cast's every move on social media and even getting a tattoo in their honour, then you're in luck, because we've found a few gifts that even the stars of the show would approve of. From official merchandise to themed games and fun accessories, read on to discover 18 presents that are a one-way ticket to the Upside Down (minus the dangerous creatures, of course).

Related
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Topshop Stranger Things Logo Sweatshirt
£32
Buy Now
Notes From the Upside Down, the Unofficial Guide to the Hit TV Series
£13
Buy Now
Stranger Things Mug
£10
Buy Now
Stranger Things: Music From The Netflix Original Series
£10
Buy Now
Topshop Barb Never Forget T-shirt
£20
Buy Now
Stranger Things Sticker Sheet
£2
Buy Now
Stranger Things Logo Cap
£18
Buy Now
Stranger Things iPhone Case
£21
Buy Now
Stranger Things Lunch Box
£20
Buy Now
The Upside Down Large Print
£30
Buy Now
Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle
£30
Buy Now
Stranger Things Cushion
£15
Buy Now
Stranger Things V Neck T-shirt
£19
Buy Now
Stranger Things iPhone Case
£19
Buy Now
Wren & Wilson Stranger Things 011 Pin
Monopoly - Stranger Things Edition
Bright Multi Coloured Indoor/Outdoor LED Christmas Lights
Topshop Stranger Things Logo Sweatshirt
Notes From the Upside Down
Stranger Things Mug
Stranger Things: Music From The Netflix Original Series
Topshop Barb Never Forget T-shirt
Stranger Things Sticker Sheet
Stranger Things Logo Cap
Stranger Things iPhone Case
Stranger Things Lunch Box
The Upside Down Large Print
Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle
Stranger Things Cushion
Stranger Things V Neck T-shirt
Stranger Things iPhone Case
Ih Nom Uh Nit Stranger Things Eleven Hooded Sweatshirt
Start Slideshow
Stranger ThingsNetflixHoliday Gift GuideGift GuideChristmas
Shop More
Notonthehighstreet.com Pins SHOP MORE
Notonthehighstreet.com
Zamsoe Strawberry Tea Brooch
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£22
Notonthehighstreet.com
Emily Maude Boozy Bunny Brooch
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£21.50
Notonthehighstreet.com
Mica Peet Patterned Bird Brooch Pin
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£14
Notonthehighstreet.com
Charlotte Clark Designer Maker Crazy Bunny Lady Brooch
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£7.50
Notonthehighstreet.com
Matin Lapin Patterned Bunny Brooch
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£5.80
TheHut.com Puzzles SHOP MORE
TheHut.com
Harry Potter Hogwarts Collector's Puzzle (1000 Pieces)
from TheHut.com
£12.99
TheHut.com
Monopoly - Cardiff Edition
from TheHut.com
£29.99£24.99
TheHut.com
Harry Potter Magical Creatures Round Collector's Puzzle (500 Pieces)
from TheHut.com
£9.99
TheHut.com
Paul Lamond Games Chelsea 2005 League Champions Puzzle
from TheHut.com
£9.99£8.99
TheHut.com
Top Trumps Specials - Euro 2016 (Euro Football Stars Pack)
from TheHut.com
£4.99
Very Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Notonthehighstreet.com
A Type Of Design Personalised Christmas Tree Word Cushion
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£56.95
Notonthehighstreet.com
The Alphabet Gift Shop Personalised Rose Gold Christmas Cushion
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£38
Notonthehighstreet.com
Andrea Fays Personalised 'Friends And Family' Christmas Cushion
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£28
Notonthehighstreet.com
Andrea Fays Personalised 'Rudolph' Christmas Cushion
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£28
Notonthehighstreet.com
Sweetlove Press Personalised Family Christmas Favourites Cushion
from Notonthehighstreet.com
£35
Notonthehighstreet.com Pins AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Dogs
34 Gifts For the Devoted Dog-Lover in Your Life
by Tori Crowther
Avocados
Gifts For Your Friends That Are Powered by Avocados
by Tori Crowther
Christmas
75 Secret Santa Gifts For £10 and Under
by Gemma Cartwright
Pizza
22 Gifts For Those That Have Love at First Slice With Pizza
by Tori Crowther
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds