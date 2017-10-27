 Skip Nav
All 33 Songs on the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Will Flood You With Nostalgia

Consider your Halloween party lucky, because the Stranger Things season two soundtrack is dropping just in time to entertain all of your guests. Like the show's highly anticipated new episodes, the music selection on the second go around is just as addictive as the first. In addition to the 34-track compilation of the show's score (which is all the way at the end of this list, if you want to take a listen), a whole lot of '80s classics play throughout season two's nine episodes. Keep scrolling to hear them all!

