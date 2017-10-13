Stranger Things: We Give the Season 2 Trailer an 11/10

The second season of Stranger Things doesn't debut on Netflix until Oct. 27, but already we've gotten a few answers to major questions about season one thanks to the first official trailer for the nostalgic '80s sci-fi show. In honor of Friday the 13th this week, the show also released a special, horror movie-themed edition of the trailer (above), which will send more than few shivers down your spine (WTF are those guys doing to Sheriff Hopper?!). Once you're done watching it (and calming your nerves), check out the rest of the clips for the season below, then read up on everything we know about the upcoming season.

Friday the 13th Teaser Trailer

Official Trailer

Darkness falls across the land… Here is the first trailer for #StrangerThings2. pic.twitter.com/534mDf1Os2 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 22, 2017

Teaser 1

Teaser 2

Premiere announcement