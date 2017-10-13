 Skip Nav
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson: "We Need to Start Talking About the Crisis in Masculinity"
British Celebrities
Tom Hiddleston Had Us All Feeling Loki at His Latest Premiere
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Apologises For His "Truly Tasteless" Rape Comment

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

Stranger Things: We Give the Season 2 Trailer an 11/10

The second season of Stranger Things doesn't debut on Netflix until Oct. 27, but already we've gotten a few answers to major questions about season one thanks to the first official trailer for the nostalgic '80s sci-fi show. In honor of Friday the 13th this week, the show also released a special, horror movie-themed edition of the trailer (above), which will send more than few shivers down your spine (WTF are those guys doing to Sheriff Hopper?!). Once you're done watching it (and calming your nerves), check out the rest of the clips for the season below, then read up on everything we know about the upcoming season.

Related
When Is Stranger Things Set, and How Far Forward Will Season 2 Go?

Friday the 13th Teaser Trailer

Official Trailer

Teaser 1

Teaser 2

Premiere announcement

Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Wet Hot American Summer
25 Halloween Costumes Inspired by Your Favourite Netflix Shows
by Morgane Le Caer
Who Plays Betty's Brother on Riverdale?
Hart Denton
Riverdale Has Finally Cast Betty's Older Brother, and He's Really Hot
by Kelsie Gibson
The Punisher TV Show Trailer
The Punisher
The Punisher's Brutal New Trailer Is Already More Exciting Than Any Other Marvel Show
by Quinn Keaney
Will Brianna Meet Jamie on Outlander?
Outlander
Outlander: Read This If You Want to Know If Brianna Reunites With Claire or Jamie
by Andrea Reiher
Why Was the American Horror Story Cult Episode Edited?
American Horror Story Cult
The New American Horror Story Episode Was Edited to Be Less Violent After the Las Vegas Shooting
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds