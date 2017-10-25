Strictly Come Dancing's Children in Need Lineup Celebrates 60 Years of Blue Peter

If you grew up watching Blue Peter in the late '80s and '90s, you're going to love the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing's Children in Need special. In celebration of the show's 60th anniversary (which falls next year), a group of former Blue Peter presenters will take to the dancefloor on Friday 17 Nov, alongside current host Radzi Chinyanganya.

Radzi's partner is Chloe Hewitt, Mark Curry has been teamed up with Amy Dowden, Diane-Louise Jordan will dance with Pasha Kovalev, Anthea Turner is under the watchful eye of Brendan Cole, Tim Vincent's partner is Diane Buswell, and Konnie Huq will dance with Neil Jones.

It will definitely be a nostalgic night for anyone who made Anthea's infamous DIY Tracy Island, waited patiently for George the tortoise to come out of hibernation, and furiously scribbled competition entries in the hopes of snagging a Blue Peter badge! Here's hoping they all dance to hits from the years that they presented the show.