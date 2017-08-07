Meet the First Contestant of Strictly Come Dancing 2017

It's that time of the year again! Strictly Come Dancing will be returning to our screens in the Autumn, and the BBC has dropped the name of the first celebrity contestant. In addition to a brand new lineup, three new dancers will also be joining the Strictly family, and Shirley Ballas will join the other judges, taking over from Len Goodman. See who has been announced so far, and while we wait for more names, have a look at our rundown of the best Strictly performances ever.