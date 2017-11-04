Strictly Come Romancing: All the Couples From the Celebrity Ballroom

Over 15 series, Strictly Come Dancing has delivered us some incredible moments, both on and off the dance floor. As this year's contestants get ready to face the next public vote, we're taking a look back at the many stars who didn't just find their feet in the ballroom but found love too. From the true love of a Strictly wedding to the infamous "Strictly curse," we've been addicted to the romantic antics of the celebrity dancers and their professional partners ever since season one. Take a look back at some of the show's most memorable couples now, then remind yourself of some of the best performances in Strictly history.