 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
British Celebrities
Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch Is Filming in Glasgow
The Lion King
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining The Lion King Reboot Cast
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Strictly Come Romancing: All the Couples From the Celebrity Ballroom

Over 15 series, Strictly Come Dancing has delivered us some incredible moments, both on and off the dance floor. As this year's contestants get ready to face the next public vote, we're taking a look back at the many stars who didn't just find their feet in the ballroom but found love too. From the true love of a Strictly wedding to the infamous "Strictly curse," we've been addicted to the romantic antics of the celebrity dancers and their professional partners ever since season one. Take a look back at some of the show's most memorable couples now, then remind yourself of some of the best performances in Strictly history.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone
Flavia Cacace and Matt Di Angelo
Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry
Kristina Rihanoff and Joe Calzaghe
Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev
Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton
Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice
Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff
Brendan Cole and Camilla Dallerup
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec
Ali Bastian and Brian Fortuna
Neil and Katya Jones
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity RelationshipsStrictly Come Dancing
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
by Monica Sisavat
What Has Lena Headey Been In?
British Celebrities
10 Places You've Seen Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Before
by Morgane Le Caer
Victoria Beckham Sexiest Dresses
British Celebrities
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Benedict Cumberbatch Filming Melrose in Glasgow
British Celebrities
Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch Is Filming in Glasgow
by Gemma Cartwright
Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago Oct. 2017
British Celebrities
Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Reunite in Chicago, Surprise a Group of Lucky Students
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds