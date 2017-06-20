 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
40 Jams You Need For the Perfect Summer 2017 Soundtrack
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
The Royals
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte
Celebrity Facts
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 42  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
40 Jams You Need For the Perfect Summer 2017 Soundtrack

It's finally that wonderful time of year when everyone's got that school's-out feeling. Whether class is out for the Summer for you for real, or you're just grinding through every week to make it to a blissful "Summer Friday," we all need the perfect playlist to help us keep the good vibes going. Below are some of the best jams out at the moment, and as the sunshine keeps on giving us those tan lines, we'll make sure to add some more tunes to our Spotify playlist for you (scroll all the way to the bottom to listen to it!).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer 2017MusicSummerRihanna
Join The Conversation
Calvin Harris
Katy Perry Teamed Up With Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend For the Perfect Summer Song
by Quinn Keaney
Millennial Pink Ice Lolly Recipes
ice lolllies
11 Pink Ice Lollies Recipes That Are Perfect for Millennials
by Florie Mwanza
How to Kill Household Ants
Cleaning
All You Need Is 2 Ingredients For This DIY Ant Trap (and You Probably Already Have Them)
by Nicole Yi
What Does Rihanna Eat?
Food News
Here's What Rihanna Eats, According to Her Personal Chef
by Anna Monette Roberts
When Does Fenty Beauty Launch?
Makeup
Don't Believe the Rumours! This Is the Only Official News From Fenty Beauty So Far
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds