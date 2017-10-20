Is That a Calvin Harris Reference in Taylor Swift's New Song?

Within minutes of Taylor Swift releasing her latest song, "Gorgeous," fans were already speculating about the story behind the single. The lyrics are flirty, and in the first verse, she mentions having an older boyfriend who's "in the club doing I don't know what" — which sounds like it's probably a reference to her ex Calvin Harris. Another standout lyric? In true Swift fashion, there's mention of her cats.

"Gorgeous" is the third single from Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, which drops on Nov. 10. Wondering what (or who) the song might be about? Check out all the lyrics below.

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend — he's older than us

He's in the club doing I don't know what

You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much

Whiskey all night, sunset in vine

You've ruined my life by not being mine

You're so gorgeous

I can't say anything to your face

'Cause look at your face

And I'm so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You're gorgeous

You should take it as a compliment

That I'm talking to everyone here but you

And you should think about the consequence

Of you touching my hand in the darkened room

If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her

But if you're single, that's honestly worse

'Cause you're so gorgeous, it actually hurts

Ocean-blue eyes looking in mine

I feel like I might sink and drown and die

You're so gorgeous

I can't say anything to your face

'Cause look at your face

And I'm so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You're gorgeous

You make me so happy, it turns back to sad

There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have

You are so gorgeous, it makes me so mad

You make me so happy, it turns back to sad

There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have

Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats

Alone, unless you want to come along

You're so gorgeous

I can't say anything to your face

'Cause look at your face

And I'm so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You're gorgeous