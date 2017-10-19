Taylor Swift Just Teased a Brand-New Song

With just a few weeks before Taylor Swift's Reputation album drops, the singer teased a new single on Thursday. Based on her semicryptic social media posts, we can assume the song is called "Gorgeous." The very, very brief clip that plays features an '80s beat we already know we're going to be obsessed with, as well as a small child saying the word "gorgeous." Fortunately, we won't have to endure too long of a wait for the full track, since Swift also revealed it will drop at midnight EST. Her album, however, isn't out until Nov. 10, so as we anticipate all the new music, we'll just have "Look What You Made Me Do" and ". . . Ready For It" on repeat.

