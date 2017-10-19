 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
Eye Candy
19 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

Taylor Swift "Gorgeous" Song

Taylor Swift Just Teased a Brand-New Song

With just a few weeks before Taylor Swift's Reputation album drops, the singer teased a new single on Thursday. Based on her semicryptic social media posts, we can assume the song is called "Gorgeous." The very, very brief clip that plays features an '80s beat we already know we're going to be obsessed with, as well as a small child saying the word "gorgeous." Fortunately, we won't have to endure too long of a wait for the full track, since Swift also revealed it will drop at midnight EST. Her album, however, isn't out until Nov. 10, so as we anticipate all the new music, we'll just have "Look What You Made Me Do" and ". . . Ready For It" on repeat.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Image Source: Getty / Gary Miller
Join the conversation
Taylor SwiftMusic
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds