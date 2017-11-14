 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Celebrity Couples
21 Famous Women Who Hit It Off With Younger Men

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Relationship Timeline

The Scarce Details We Have About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Super-Private Romance

Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey / Larry Busacca

Taylor Swift is happy in love, and she's taking extreme measures to keep it that way. For the past year, the "Call It What You Want" singer has been quietly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. While her past relationships have been highly publicised, she's doing all she can to keep this romance out of the spotlight. Aside from making casual mentions of him in her Reputation lyrics, the pair have rarely been seen out together. While the start of their relationship is a little fuzzy (she was reportedly still dating Calvin Harris when they first met), it's clear that Joe is the "king of her heart." Keep reading for the scarce details we have about their love story below.

Related
Here's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris / Venturelli

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey

Join the conversation
Joe AlwynCelebrity CouplesTaylor Swift
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds