 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taylor Swift Comes Out of Hiding to Brag About Her Fake Friendship With Russell Westbrook
Celebrities
From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star-Studded
Celebrity Kids
Paris Jackson Honours Her Late Father Michael With a Sweet New Tattoo
Celebrity Interviews
Serena Williams's Naked Vanity Fair Cover Will Actually Take Your Breath Away

Taylor Swift Message to Russell Westbrook at NBA Awards 2017

Taylor Swift Comes Out of Hiding to Brag About Her Fake Friendship With Russell Westbrook

Taylor Swift has been busy working on her next album, but she recently took some time off from songwriting to send a sweet message to Russell Westbrook. During the NBA Awards on Monday, the "Bad Blood" singer gushed about her "friendship" with the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard after he won the title of MVP. "Russell, it's Taylor. Remember? I was the one who taught you how to play basketball," she joked, showing off her natural curls in a pretaped video. "I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset, and you said — if you remember correctly — you said, 'You just have to shake it off.' And I had an idea . . . ," she continued, referring to her hit single "Shake It Off."

Of course, the whole thing was a spoof as she admitted the two have never actually met, but she was happy for him anyway. Was this her way of extending him an invite to her infamous squad? Guess the ball is officially in Russell's court.

Image Source: Giphy
Join the conversation
Celebrity TweetsCelebrity FriendshipsAward SeasonTaylor SwiftNBA
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
by Maggie Pehanick
BBC Dad Speaks at Press Conference With Wife and Kids
Working Moms
BBC Dad Says He Feared His Kids Made Him Look "Wildly Unprofessional"
by Alessia Santoro
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Beyonce's Acceptance Speech at the 2017 BET Awards
Award Season
Beyoncé Had 1 of the Most Memorable BET Awards Speeches — Even Though She Wasn't There
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicki Minaj Hair 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds