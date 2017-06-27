Taylor Swift Comes Out of Hiding to Brag About Her Fake Friendship With Russell Westbrook

Taylor Swift has been busy working on her next album, but she recently took some time off from songwriting to send a sweet message to Russell Westbrook. During the NBA Awards on Monday, the "Bad Blood" singer gushed about her "friendship" with the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard after he won the title of MVP. "Russell, it's Taylor. Remember? I was the one who taught you how to play basketball," she joked, showing off her natural curls in a pretaped video. "I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset, and you said — if you remember correctly — you said, 'You just have to shake it off.' And I had an idea . . . ," she continued, referring to her hit single "Shake It Off."

Of course, the whole thing was a spoof as she admitted the two have never actually met, but she was happy for him anyway. Was this her way of extending him an invite to her infamous squad? Guess the ball is officially in Russell's court.